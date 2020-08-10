Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: USA Technologies (OtherUSAT) and Microsoft (MSFT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on USA Technologies (USAT) and Microsoft (MSFT).
USA Technologies (USAT)
Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on USA Technologies on July 28 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.10.
According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.
Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.
Microsoft (MSFT)
In a report issued on July 23, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $220.41. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $212.48, close to its 52-week high of $217.64.
Rajeev has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Microsoft.
According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6722 out of 6880 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $228.54 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.
