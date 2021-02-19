Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Universal Display (OLED), Nova Measuring (NVMI) and Arista Networks (ANET)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Universal Display (OLED), Nova Measuring (NVMI) and Arista Networks (ANET).

Universal Display (OLED)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Display today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $237.15, close to its 52-week high of $262.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Universal Display has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $242.50, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Nova Measuring (NVMI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.55, close to its 52-week high of $85.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Nova Measuring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.50, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Arista Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $308.85, close to its 52-week high of $326.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $339.85, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

