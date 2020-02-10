Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: trivago (TRVG) and SVMK (SVMK)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on trivago (TRVG) and SVMK (SVMK).
trivago (TRVG)
SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Hold rating on trivago today and set a price target of $4.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.78, close to its 52-week low of $2.32.
According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.
trivago has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.63, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.
SVMK (SVMK)
SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on SVMK today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.53.
According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 74.7% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.
Currently, the analyst consensus on SVMK is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.
