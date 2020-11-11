Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), Model N (MODN) and Covetrus (CVET)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), Model N (MODN) and Covetrus (CVET).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 56.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Applied Optoelectronics, and Dell Technologies.

The the analyst consensus on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is currently a Strong Buy rating.

Model N (MODN)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Model N yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Model N with a $41.00 average price target.

Covetrus (CVET)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Covetrus, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.01, close to its 52-week high of $30.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 72.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50.

