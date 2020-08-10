Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: T Mobile US (TMUS), Fortinet (FTNT) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on T Mobile US (TMUS), Fortinet (FTNT) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS).

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.09, close to its 52-week high of $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 74.0% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, Cogent Comms, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.18, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Walter Pritchard from Citigroup maintained a Sell rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pritchard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.5% success rate. Pritchard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $136.57.

Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Christiansen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 60.3% success rate. Christiansen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, CoStar Group, and Globant SA.

Exlservice Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.00, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

