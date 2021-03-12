Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: T Mobile US (TMUS) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on T Mobile US (TMUS) and ams AG (AUKUF).

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.99, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, Altice Usa, and Discovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.27, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and TomTom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.