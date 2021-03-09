Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: T Mobile US (TMUS), Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and DraftKings (DKNG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on T Mobile US (TMUS), Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and DraftKings (DKNG).

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Cusick from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.81, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Cusick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, United States Cellular, and Anterix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $151.91 average price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.45, close to its 52-week high of $124.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #6930 out of 7348 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.94, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on February 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR107.00 price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.50, close to its 52-week high of $72.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 67.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.55, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

