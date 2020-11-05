Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: SVMK (SVMK) and CommScope Holding (COMM)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on SVMK (SVMK) and CommScope Holding (COMM).
SVMK (SVMK)
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on SVMK today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.30.
According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 80.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ChannelAdvisor, Coupa Software, and Verint Systems.
SVMK has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.
CommScope Holding (COMM)
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.05.
According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Juniper Networks.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $13.55 average price target.
