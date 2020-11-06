Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Square (SQ) and nLIGHT (LASR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Square (SQ) and nLIGHT (LASR).

Square (SQ)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Square yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.23, close to its 52-week high of $193.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $184.11, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

nLIGHT (LASR)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on nLIGHT. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.23, close to its 52-week high of $26.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Western Digital, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for nLIGHT with a $27.00 average price target.

