Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Splunk (SPLK), Descartes (DSGX) and PagerDuty (PD)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Splunk (SPLK), Descartes (DSGX) and PagerDuty (PD).

Splunk (SPLK)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Splunk today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.79, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 74.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $171.95 average price target, implying a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $125.00 price target.

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report released today, Justin Long from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Long covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Rush Enterprises A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Descartes with a $69.44 average price target, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

PagerDuty (PD)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on PagerDuty today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PagerDuty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.60, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

