Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: SMTC (SMTX), KVH Industries (KVHI) and Telenav (TNAV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on SMTC (SMTX), KVH Industries (KVHI) and Telenav (TNAV).

SMTC (SMTX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SMTC, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

SMTC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

KVH Industries (KVHI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on KVH Industries today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.0% and a 40.3% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

KVH Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, a 51.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Telenav (TNAV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Hold rating on Telenav today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.37, close to its 52-week low of $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 38.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and Avid Technology.

Telenav has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

