Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Plexus (PLXS) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Plexus (PLXS) and Snap (SNAP).

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $183.42, close to its 52-week high of $195.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $208.25 average price target, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $207.00 price target.

Plexus (PLXS)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Plexus today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.92, close to its 52-week high of $96.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plexus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.50.

Snap (SNAP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Hold rating on Snap yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.34, a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

