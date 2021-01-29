Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and 8X8 (EGHT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and 8X8 (EGHT).

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.79, close to its 52-week high of $170.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $176.18, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

8X8 (EGHT)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.40, close to its 52-week high of $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 78.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.95, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

