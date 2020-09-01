Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: SiTime Corporation (SITM) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SiTime Corporation (SITM) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN).

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.88, close to its 52-week high of $71.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Monolithic Power.

SiTime Corporation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.40, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Sell rating on NeoPhotonics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.13.

