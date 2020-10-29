Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: ServiceNow (NOW), TE Connectivity (TEL) and Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ServiceNow (NOW), TE Connectivity (TEL) and Benchmark Electronics (BHE).

ServiceNow (NOW)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $509.84, close to its 52-week high of $533.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $565.42, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on TE Connectivity, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, and Microchip.

TE Connectivity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.60.

Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Benchmark Electronics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

The the analyst consensus on Benchmark Electronics is currently a Hold rating.

