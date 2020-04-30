Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: ServiceNow (NOW), General Dynamics (GD) and Celestica (CLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ServiceNow (NOW), General Dynamics (GD) and Celestica (CLS).

ServiceNow (NOW)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $385.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $350.88, close to its 52-week high of $362.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $370.83, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Dynamics (GD)

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Minervino has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -21.2% and a 23.0% success rate. Minervino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Baker Hughes Company, and Helmerich & Payne.

General Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.50, representing a 35.5% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Celestica (CLS)

In a report released today, Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Celestica, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, CGI Group, and Open Text.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $6.74 average price target, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, PI Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.