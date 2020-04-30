Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT).

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released today, Kash Rangan from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $347.00, close to its 52-week high of $362.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $365.43, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Facebook (FB)

Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $205.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Alphabet.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.17, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on April 16, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $152.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.44, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

