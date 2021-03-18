Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Semtech (SMTC), ON24 (ONTF) and NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Semtech (SMTC), ON24 (ONTF) and NextGen Healthcare (NXGN).

Semtech (SMTC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on Semtech yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Lattice Semicon, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Semtech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.88, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

ON24 (ONTF)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver reiterated a Buy rating on ON24 today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Sprout Social, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ON24 with a $74.00 average price target, representing a 37.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare received a Hold rating and a $22.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis on March 16. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

NextGen Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.75, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

