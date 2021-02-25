Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Sea (SE) and iCAD (ICAD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Sea (SE) and iCAD (ICAD).

Sea (SE)

In a report released today, Logan Thomas from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Sea, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is ranked #3493 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sea with a $267.58 average price target.

iCAD (ICAD)

iCAD received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.19, close to its 52-week high of $18.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iCAD with a $20.83 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

