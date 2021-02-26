Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Salesforce (CRM) and Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Salesforce (CRM) and Health Catalyst (HCAT).

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $231.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 79.3% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $273.70 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Health Catalyst with a $51.00 average price target, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.