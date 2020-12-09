Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Salesforce (CRM) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Salesforce (CRM) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF).

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Murphy from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $227.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Murphy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Sumo Logic, and HubSpot.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.83, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.55, close to its 52-week high of $55.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 73.6% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ams AG, and Adyen.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.86.

