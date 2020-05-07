Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: RingCentral (RNG) and HubSpot (HUBS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on RingCentral (RNG) and HubSpot (HUBS).
RingCentral (RNG)
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $245.04, close to its 52-week high of $256.61.
According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 75.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Paylocity.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $250.63 average price target, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.
HubSpot (HUBS)
In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.21.
According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 79.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.
Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.21.
