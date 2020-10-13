Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Quhuo (QH) and Logitech (LOGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Quhuo (QH) and Logitech (LOGI).

Quhuo (QH)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Quhuo today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.95, close to its 52-week low of $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quhuo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Logitech (LOGI)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Logitech, with a price target of $73.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.22, close to its 52-week high of $81.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Glu Mobile, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logitech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.