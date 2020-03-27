Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Proofpoint (PFPT), PC Connection (CNXN) and United States Cellular (USM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Proofpoint (PFPT), PC Connection (CNXN) and United States Cellular (USM).

Proofpoint (PFPT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi maintained a Hold rating on Proofpoint today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 38.3% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proofpoint is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.40, representing a 38.4% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PC Connection (CNXN)

Sidoti analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski maintained a Buy rating on PC Connection today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebiedzinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.0% success rate. Lebiedzinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Casey’s General, Petmed Express, and Pool.

The the analyst consensus on PC Connection is currently a Hold rating.

United States Cellular (USM)

In a report released today, Philip Cusick from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on United States Cellular, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Cusick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, Crown Castle, and Intelsat SA.

United States Cellular has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.