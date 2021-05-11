Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Plug Power (PLUG), Fluent (FLNT) and Unisys (UIS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Plug Power (PLUG), Fluent (FLNT) and Unisys (UIS).

Plug Power (PLUG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $52.79 average price target, a 133.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Fluent (FLNT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Fluent yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluent with a $5.00 average price target.

Unisys (UIS)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Unisys, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.98, close to its 52-week high of $27.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Grid Dynamics Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unisys is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00.

