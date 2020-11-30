Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Plantronics (PLT), Veeco (VECO) and Unity Software (U)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Plantronics (PLT), Veeco (VECO) and Unity Software (U).

Plantronics (PLT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on Plantronics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Plantronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veeco (VECO)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Veeco today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Veeco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.82, close to its 52-week high of $148.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.6% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Unity Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.