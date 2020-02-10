Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Pinterest (PINS), MobileIron (MOBL) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Pinterest (PINS), MobileIron (MOBL) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

Pinterest (PINS)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest on February 7 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.73, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

MobileIron (MOBL)

In a report issued on February 7, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on MobileIron, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53, close to its 52-week low of $4.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 75.8% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

MobileIron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard on February 7 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.53, close to its 52-week high of $62.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, GrubHub, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $68.79 average price target, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

