Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: PFSweb (PFSW), Digital Turbine (APPS) and Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on PFSweb (PFSW), Digital Turbine (APPS) and Acacia Communications (ACIA).

PFSweb (PFSW)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on PFSweb, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.78.

Anderson has an average return of 9.0% when recommending PFSweb.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1000 out of 6648 analysts.

PFSweb has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Digital Turbine (APPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 36.2% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, TrueCar, and Akamai.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.56, which is a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Acacia Communications today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.66, close to its 52-week high of $69.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Luna Innovations.

Acacia Communications has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.