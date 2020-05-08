Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Paylocity (PCTY) and Cloudflare (NET)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paylocity (PCTY) and Cloudflare (NET).

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Paylocity. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 76.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.00.

Cloudflare (NET)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to Cloudflare today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.52, close to its 52-week high of $29.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Cloudflare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, representing a -12.3% downside. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

