Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Ooma (OOMA) and Teradyne (TER)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ooma (OOMA) and Teradyne (TER).

Ooma (OOMA)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ooma, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.76, close to its 52-week high of $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ooma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne received a Hold rating and a $70.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.46, close to its 52-week high of $89.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teradyne with a $70.30 average price target, a -20.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

