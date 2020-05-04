Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: ON Semi (ON), National Instruments (NATI) and Twilio (TWLO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ON Semi (ON), National Instruments (NATI) and Twilio (TWLO).

ON Semi (ON)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on ON Semi, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

ON Semi has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.60.

National Instruments (NATI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Buy rating on National Instruments today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 76.3% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Digi International, and Roper Technologies.

National Instruments has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.20.

Twilio (TWLO)

Merrill Lynch analyst Nikolay Beliov reiterated a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Beliov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Beliov covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, RingCentral, and Atlassian.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $122.41 average price target, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

