Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: nVent Electric (NVT) and Twitter (TWTR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on nVent Electric (NVT) and Twitter (TWTR).

nVent Electric (NVT)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nVent Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Twitter (TWTR)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $46.63 average price target, implying a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

