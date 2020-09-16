Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Nutanix (NTNX), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Apple (AAPL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nutanix (NTNX), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Apple (AAPL).

Nutanix (NTNX)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Nutanix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.63, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to NXP Semiconductors, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.41, close to its 52-week high of $139.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.82.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Apple. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 54.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $120.41 average price target, which is a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

