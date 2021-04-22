Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Netgear (NTGR) and Gogo (GOGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Netgear (NTGR) and Gogo (GOGO).

Netgear (NTGR)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Netgear, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netgear with a $50.00 average price target.

Gogo (GOGO)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gogo. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gogo with a $13.00 average price target.

