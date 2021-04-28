Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: NetEase (NTES) and Lyft (LYFT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NetEase (NTES) and Lyft (LYFT).

NetEase (NTES)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on NetEase on April 26 and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, Baidu, and Weibo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetEase is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.50.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released yesterday, Anindya Das from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Lyft, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.14, close to its 52-week high of $68.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, GoodYear Tire, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.61, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

