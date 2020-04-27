Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: NeoPhotonics (NPTN), Kemet (KEM) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NeoPhotonics (NPTN), Kemet (KEM) and ViaSat (VSAT).

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.78, close to its 52-week high of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.71, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on April 14, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kemet (KEM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Hold rating on Kemet on April 24 and set a price target of $27.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.77, close to its 52-week high of $27.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kemet is a Hold with an average price target of $27.20.

ViaSat (VSAT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViaSat is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.