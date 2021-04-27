Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: MSCI (MSCI) and Sequans Communications S A (SQNS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MSCI (MSCI) and Sequans Communications S A (SQNS).

MSCI (MSCI)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MSCI. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $487.61, close to its 52-week high of $490.19.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 70.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSCI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $469.75.

Sequans Communications S A (SQNS)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Everspin Technologies, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sequans Communications S A with a $11.00 average price target, a 97.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

