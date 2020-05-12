Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Mimecast (MIME), ON Semi (ON) and Slack Technologies (WORK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Mimecast (MIME), ON Semi (ON) and Slack Technologies (WORK).

Mimecast (MIME)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimecast with a $52.77 average price target, which is a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

ON Semi (ON)

In a report released today, Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on ON Semi, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Seymore is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 79.9% success rate. Seymore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

ON Semi has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.75, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Slack Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.54.

