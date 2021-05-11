Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Mimecast (MIME) and Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mimecast (MIME) and Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA).

Mimecast (MIME)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Mimecast, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimecast with a $55.20 average price target, implying a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

In a report released today, Lamont Williams from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Jumia Technologies AG, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #1117 out of 7499 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jumia Technologies AG is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00.

