Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Microsoft (MSFT) and Corning (GLW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microsoft (MSFT) and Corning (GLW).

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $213.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 82.7% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $247.50 average price target, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $243.00 price target.

Corning (GLW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Corning today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.85, close to its 52-week high of $35.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.94, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

