Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Micron (MU) and Paragon ID SA (OtherPAGDF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Micron (MU) and Paragon ID SA (PAGDF).

Micron (MU)

Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley maintained a Buy rating on Micron on December 1 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.11.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Malley is ranked #3903 out of 7122 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $69.82 average price target, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on November 18, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

In a report issued on December 1, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.1% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Sulzer AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paragon ID SA with a $39.82 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.