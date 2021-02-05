Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Microchip (MCHP), Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microchip (MCHP), Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS).

Microchip (MCHP)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.74, close to its 52-week high of $155.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.29, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Twitter (TWTR)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.51, close to its 52-week high of $56.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.72.

Pinterest (PINS)

In a report released today, Michael Levine CFA from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Pinterest, with a price target of $107.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.84, close to its 52-week high of $79.15.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 62.5% and a 84.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.23, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

