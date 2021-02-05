Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Microchip (MCHP), Snap (SNAP) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Microchip (MCHP), Snap (SNAP) and ViaSat (VSAT).

Microchip (MCHP)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.07, close to its 52-week high of $155.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.71, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Snap today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.75, close to its 52-week high of $60.52.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 79.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.07, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

ViaSat (VSAT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViaSat is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.00, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

