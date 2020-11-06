Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Mercury Systems (MRCY), Upwork (UPWK) and Qualys (QLYS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mercury Systems (MRCY), Upwork (UPWK) and Qualys (QLYS).

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

In a report issued on November 4, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mercury Systems, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.0% and a 26.5% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Mercury Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.60.

Upwork (UPWK)

In a report issued on November 4, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Upwork, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Upwork has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qualys, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $114.00 average price target.

