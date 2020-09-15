Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Medallia (MDLA) and Iqiyi (IQ)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medallia (MDLA) and Iqiyi (IQ).

Medallia (MDLA)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Medallia, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.75, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iqiyi (IQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA assigned a Hold rating to Iqiyi today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.31.

CFA has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Iqiyi.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5802 out of 6927 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iqiyi is a Hold with an average price target of $21.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on IQ: