Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Medallia (MDLA) and Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medallia (MDLA) and Change Healthcare (CHNG).

Medallia (MDLA)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Medallia yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00, close to its 52-week low of $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.33.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.45, close to its 52-week low of $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -9.1% and a 16.7% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.40, a 70.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.00 price target.

