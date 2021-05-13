Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Marvell (MRVL), Wix (WIX) and Drone Delivery Canada (OtherTAKOF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Marvell (MRVL), Wix (WIX) and Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF).

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wix (WIX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Wix today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $239.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $338.85, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a £2.80 price target.

Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

In a report released today, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada, with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.00.

Taylor has an average return of 76.4% when recommending Drone Delivery Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #213 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drone Delivery Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.