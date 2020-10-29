Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Marvell (MRVL) and Adyen (OtherADYYF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marvell (MRVL) and Adyen (ADYYF).

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $47.05 average price target, a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released today, Werner Eisenmann from DZ BANK AG maintained a Hold rating on Adyen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1800.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisenmann is ranked #1184 out of 7012 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1741.16 average price target, which is a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Rosenblatt Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR1615.00 price target.

