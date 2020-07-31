Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: MagnaChip (MX) and Power Integrations (POWI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MagnaChip (MX) and Power Integrations (POWI).

MagnaChip (MX)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to MagnaChip, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MagnaChip is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Power Integrations (POWI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Sell rating on Power Integrations, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.63, close to its 52-week high of $126.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Enphase Energy.

Power Integrations has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $108.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.