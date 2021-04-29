Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), Nokia (NOK) and ServiceNow (NOW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), Nokia (NOK) and ServiceNow (NOW).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and SiTime Corporation.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.25.

Nokia (NOK)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Nokia today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Nokia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $505.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 67.5% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Dynatrace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $628.38, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $680.00 price target.

